Dothan man arrested for exploiting elderly family member, DPD says

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police Department arrested a 54-year-old man on Wednesday and charged him for financial exploitation of the elderly in the first degree, authorities said.

According to Dothan police, Joseph Wade Griffith, 54, of Dothan, was exploiting an elderly family member from July 1 to September 22 of this year and used $3,000 of the victim’s private funds, police said.

In Alabama, financial abuse of an elderly person in the first degree is a Class B felony.

Griffith was booked into the Houston County Jail on Wednesday with a bond of $30,000.