Dothan man accused of sodomizing ex-boyfriend; bond set at $120,000

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been arrested on charges of sodomizing his former partner, according to the Dothan police.

Joshua Shane Hardrick, 27, has been charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy on an ex-boyfriend.

According to Dothan police, the victim came into the police station on Wednesday accusing Hardrick of forcing him into non-consensual sexual acts at an apartment in the 300 Block of Flynn Road.

Hardrick then confessed to those crimes.

After Hardwick’s confession, the unnamed victim claimed another former boyfriend of Hardrick’s, Benjamin Stephen Ward, 35, threatened him in order for him to drop their charge against Hardrick.

Benjamin Ward (Houston County Jail)

Ward has confessed to the crime and was charged with intimidating a witness. He was released on a $15,000 bond.

Hardrick is currently in the Houston County Jail on a combined $120,000 bond.