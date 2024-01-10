DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A man accused of shooting his roommate to death in 2023 is claiming his innocence.

Arthur Lee Wilson Jr., 53, is charged with one count of Murder in the death of 61-year-old Keith Adkins.

Wilson Jr. pled not guilty to the charges on Wednesday, January 3.

Dothan Police say Wilson Jr. shot Adkins twice and hit him in the head once in front of their home after the fight between the two on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

He is also charged with two counts of receiving stolen property.

Since his arrest, Wilson Jr. has tried to have his $1.5 million bond lowered, a request Houston County Judge Benjamin Lewis denied in late August.