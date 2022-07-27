DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After an incident in early July, a local juvenile detention center is only taking in juveniles from the 11 counties they cover.

All of the juveniles that are housed at the Southeast Alabama Youth services Diversion Center in Dothan are from the state of Alabama.

The diversion center will no longer partner with Louisiana after there was an incident earlier this month where a total of 14 teens were kicked out of the facility and sent back to Louisiana to serve the rest of their sentences.

Three teens from Louisiana tried to start a riot and injured a security guard, according to Dothan police.

The diversion center now says they house 42 juveniles who are from counties such as coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Pike counties.