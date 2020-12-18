Dothan hospital suspends elective surgeries as coronavirus cases rise

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) -- Putting the pieces back together. That's what Alice Trigueros has been trying to do since Sept. 16. "Seems like it was yesterday almost," says Trigueros as she sits on the front porch of the family home.

Her husband Joel was clearing a tree from the road in front of the house after Hurricane Sally. "The limbs were supporting the trunk and as he started trimming it, it gave way and landed on him." He would die a short time later at the hospital.