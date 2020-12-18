Dothan hospital suspends elective surgeries as coronavirus cases rise

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) – A hospital serving southeastern Alabama says it’s suspending elective surgeries because of an increase in cases of COVID-19 patients needing care. The move by Southeast Health in Dothan takes effect Thursday. The hospital announced the cutback in a statement that includes a plea for residents to wear face masks and take other safety steps. Some hospitals already have canceled elective surgeries and other procedures. The Alabama Hospital Association says intensive care units statewide were the most crowded since the pandemic began on Wednesday. Just 7% of the state’s state’s roughly 1,700 ICU beds were available.
