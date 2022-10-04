DOTHAN, Ala(WDHN) — On October 4, the U.S Marshalls, along with the Dothan Police Department made an arrest in a double murder investigation, which occurred over two states.

In the early morning of October 4, the U.S Marshalls, along with the Dothan Police Department, responded to a home in the 700 block of Third Avenue in Dothan.

According to the DPD, during the search of the home, Davante Laquae Williams, 32, of Dothan, was arrested and charged with capital murder, kidnapping in the first degree, and abuse of a corpse. He currently has no bond.

Police also arrested Cherral Willis, 33, of Dothan. Willis is accused of assisting Williams in evading capture and has been charged with hindering prosecution in the first degree.

In July of 2022, the Dothan Police Department, along with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, worked on the double murder investigation. During the initial investigation, several arrests were made, and a search began for Williams and MacAuthur Mike Hawkins.

According to DPD, Hawkins is still at large.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Hawkins, you are asked to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000. The Dothan Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help in an anonymous capacity.