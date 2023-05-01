DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) —A Dothan City Jail inmate died after going into cardiac arrest Sunday morning.

Rickey Stokes News is reporting that the call came in early Sunday morning of a male patient, who was suffering from a decreased level of consciousness. When first responders arrived they started CPR and later transported him to the hospital, where Dothan Police Major Will Glover said he was later pronounced dead.

The death of the inmate is under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), as is routine whenever there is a death involving someone in custody.

The cause of the incident has not been released at this time.

