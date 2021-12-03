UPDATE: Dothan bomb squad and negotiator on scene of possible standoff

UPDATE:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan police and bomb squad are still on the scene negotiating with an unnamed woman.

The woman has now been removed from the vehicle she was previously barricaded in.

According to unconfirmed reports, the woman was barricaded in a car with a firearm.

WDHN has a reporter on the scene and will give updates when they become available.

ORIGINAL:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan police and bomb squad are currently on the scene of a possible standoff.

Unconfirmed reports say a woman is inside a home or a car near South Lena Street refusing to come out.

Neighbors say there has been a police presence in the area since around 11 a.m.

WDHN has a reporter on the scene and will give updates when they become available.

