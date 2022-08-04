DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan attorney has been charged with driving under the influence.

Valerie Dawson Judah, 57, was arrested Tuesday night after Dothan police say an officer stopped her in the 2700 block of Ross Clark Circle because she was driving erratically.

Judah faced another DUI charge in 2015. For that, she received a pretrial diversion that kept the conviction off of her record.

In the past, Judah also ran an unsuccessful campaign for circuit court judge for Houston and Henry County.