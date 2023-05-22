DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two men have been arrested after suspicious activity at a local ATM.

The Dothan Police Department started investigating reports of banking fraud and it was believed that those responsible were obtaining information to access individual’s bank accounts, according to DPD.

Reports show that in the early morning hours of Friday, May 19, officers noticed two suspicious people at a local ATM. Police began to investigate due to signs of possible fraudulent activity.

The investigation led to a search warrant being conducted at a local hotel where the suspects were staying, officials say.

Edward Ben Noel, 23, and Rodneil Dee Olewis, 24, both from Pembroke, Florida, have each been charged with four counts of second-degree theft of property and five counts of third-degree. theft of property. Both are currently being held with no bond.

This is an ongoing investigation, and officials are currently trying to determine if these individuals may be responsible for similar activities in surrounding areas.

Stay with WDHN New for updates.