BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another Allison is heading into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Donnie Allison, brother of driver Bobby Allison and member of the famed “Alabama Gang” of stock car drivers, is part of the newest class of inductees into the hall, NASCAR announced Wednesday. He and his brother–alongside drivers Red Farmer, Neil Bonnett and nephew Davey Allison, were all based out of Hueytown and have won many races over the years.

Like other members of his family, Donnie Allison found success in racing, winning 10 NASCAR Cup Series wins. In 1967, he was named NASCAR Grand National Rookie of the Year.

Over a 20-year career, Allison took part in 242 races before retiring in 1988.

Allison will join driver Jimmie Johnson and crew chief Chad Knaus as the latest class of inductees.