CLICK TO DONATE: WKRG Virtual Telethon for American Red Cross Alabama Tornado relief

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 and the American Red Cross are hosting a virtual telethon all day Thursday to help relief efforts from deadly tornados in Central and Northern Alabama.
WAYS TO DONATE:
- ONLINE: The American Red Cross
- CALL: 1-866-477-GIVE (477-4483)
- TEXT: REDCROSS to 90999
Tornados touched down Thursday, March 25, killing 5 people in Alabama. Another person died in Georgia.
The American Red Cross is already in the area helping residents pick up the pieces.
All-day Thursday, April 1, the American Red Cross and guests from Cumulus Mobile will join WKRG News 5 in every Newscast to share stories from the tornados and ways the Gulf Coast can help.