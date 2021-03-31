CLICK TO DONATE: WKRG Virtual Telethon for American Red Cross Alabama Tornado relief

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 and the American Red Cross are hosting a virtual telethon all day Thursday to help relief efforts from deadly tornados in Central and Northern Alabama.

WAYS TO DONATE:

Tornados touched down Thursday, March 25, killing 5 people in Alabama. Another person died in Georgia.

The American Red Cross is already in the area helping residents pick up the pieces.

All-day Thursday, April 1, the American Red Cross and guests from Cumulus Mobile will join WKRG News 5 in every Newscast to share stories from the tornados and ways the Gulf Coast can help.

