Domestic dispute turns deadly, say Enterprise Police

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise woman has succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds early Friday morning, the Enterprise Police Department announced.

At 2:15 a.m. Friday, Enterprise officers responded to a shooting at the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites at 630 Glover Avenue. Upon arrival officers discovered a female victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release.

Witnesses reported that the suspect fired several rounds at the victim and fled the scene prior to authorities arrival.

The deceased victim has been identified as Tempest Jazzkneea James, 30, of Enterprise.

The investigation led by EPD Detectives indicates the shooting was a result of a domestic violence dispute.

EPD Detectives are actively investigating this shooting and no further information will be released at this time.