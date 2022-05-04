CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – Diane Eubank waited nearly 30 years to meet her older sister. The initially connected last fall after connecting through a DNA test.

“I just gave up. I just assumed I would never know who she was,” Eubank said. “I’m excited, but I’m nervous. I’m really nervous.”

Eubank met her sister, Barbara White, for the first time Tuesday night at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

“Don’t cry, you’ll make me cry,” White said as they embraced. “This is a joyous occasion.”

White and Eubank share the same mother. White was adopted to another family and lives in a suburb of Seattle, Wash.

“That’s what I’m gaining, a sibling and a second family basically,” White said. “You can’t learn about a person texting or on the phone. You gotta do it face to face. You have to cry a little, laugh a little.”

Eubank lost her husband last April and she almost lost her own life during an ATV accident in 2018. She said God continues to intervene in her life.

“Maybe he just felt like this is something I needed,” Eubank said.

Eubank said a family member let it slip that she had an older sister when she was in her late 20s. It wasn’t until a second cousin took a DNA test and matched with White that they made the connection.

“I guess my mother didn’t want us to know– me and my brother– that she had put a girl up for adoption,” Eubank said.

The sisters are 12 years apart in age. The two are planning to read letters written by their mother, which were saved by White’s birth father. White returns home this weekend.