Director of ADECA encourages Alabama citizens to participate in 2020 Census

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kenneth Boswell, director of Alabama Department of Economic Community Affairs, stopped by News 5 to discuss the importance of the 2020 Census to Alabama’s congressional seats. He was encouraging citizens to participate in the census.
The census can be filled out on paper and online.
