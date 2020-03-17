Director of ADECA encourages Alabama citizens to participate in 2020 Census

Alabama News

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kenneth Boswell, director of Alabama Department of Economic Community Affairs, stopped by News 5 to discuss the importance of the 2020 Census to Alabama’s congressional seats. He was encouraging citizens to participate in the census.

The census can be filled out on paper and online.

