The Lincoln Memorial is seen in this general view, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Washington, DC. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

ALABAMA (WKRG) — Have you ever been to the Abraham Lincoln Memorial or the Washington Monument? What about the United States Capitol? Well, chances are you have touched marble from the state of Alabama.

Believe it or not, every state in the United States has a state rock. For Alabama, it is marble, which became the state rock after the legislature passed Act No. 755 in 1969.

A “major source” of marble comes from Talladega County, according to a website. This is also known as the Sylacauga marble belt. Bibb, Calhoin, Clay, Coosa, Etowah, Lee, Macon, St. Clair and Shelby Counties also produce plenty of marble.

“Marble from Sylacauga has been quarried, cut, and polished for over 160 years for use as monument stone and building stone throughout the state and the country,” reads the website. “The Sylacauga marble has been used in numerous works of fine art, many of which can be seen in the Alabama Department of Archives and History in Montgomery and the Birmingham Museum of Art.”

Since 1990, roughly 30 million tons of marble have been quarried in Sylacauga.