MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As the summer starts, you might catch a glimpse of Alabama’s state insect – the monarch butterfly – flying around.

According to statesymbolusa.org, Alabama named the butterfly as its official state insect in 1989. The monarch butterfly is also the official state butterfly of six other states: Idaho, Illinois, Minnesota, Texas, Vermont and West Virginia. Monarchs can be found throughout the state, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

While most states have the same state insect and state butterfly, Alabama is one of eight states to have a separate state butterfly, according to the Smithsonian. For Alabama, that’s the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly, which is also the state butterfly of Delaware, Georgia and South Carolina, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

Two neighboring states, Mississippi and Georgia, also have separate state insects and butterflies.