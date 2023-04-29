ALABAMA (WKRG) — You’ve probably heard of a state flag or even a state bird, but what about a state fruit? That’s right, more than half of the United States have an official fruit, according to Netstate.com.

As for the Yellowhammer state, the fruit is blackberries, established in 2004. Kentucky’s state fruit is also the blackberry. In total, 19 states do not have an official state fruit including California, Hawaii, Colorado and others.

How the blackberry became the official state fruit all started with a school project at Fairhope Elementary School in Baldwin County.

According to the website, a pair of third grade teachers and their students started a project in August 2022. Students were tasked with researching the fruit and wrote a legislation hoping to declare the blackberry as the state fruit.

State Senator Bradley Byrne of Fairhope and State Representative Randy Davis of Daphne sponsored the bill and proposed it in the Alabama State Legislature. Byrne first introduced the bill in March 2003.

In April 2004, the Alabama House of Representatives voted 91-1 to approve the blackberry as the official fruit of Alabama. In May 2004, Governor Bill Riley signed the legislation at Fairhope Elementary School.