(ALABAMA) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency may have violated state law by identifying 17 and 16 year old brothers charged with the mass shooting in Dadeville that killed four people and injured 32 others.

A controversial law, passed in 2021 without the knowledge of prosecutors, nor police, prohibits law enforcement from identifying 16 and 17 year old juveniles charged as adults, even with the most serious crimes, until they have been found guilty.

WKRG News 5 investigated the law, and its shortcomings, last year. See the report here.

ALEA on Wednesday released the names of 17 year old “Ty Reik” McCullough and 16 year old Travis McCullough as two of the suspects arrested for the Dadeville shooting.

The 2021 law regarding 16 and 17 year old suspects states “photographs, likeness, and personal identifying information… of a person charged… is not a public record and may not be published in any printed or electronic media nor open to public inspection, prior to conviction, unless the district court or circuit court with jurisdiction over case orders it in the interest of public safety, or in the interest of national security.”

Violating the law is a Class A misdemeanor.

ALEA did not respond to emailed questions about why and how it decided to identify the juveniles. No record of any Tallapoosa County court order allowing an exception to the law appears in AlaCourt, the state’s online record of court proceedings.

Interestingly, and an apparent mistake in drafting the legislation, the law does not specifically address those 15 and under charged with a felony as an adult. Authorities investigating the Dadeville shootings have not named a 15 year old who is charged.

Three adults have also been arrested and charged with reckless murder. Four people were killed and 32 others were wounded April 15 in Dadeville at a girl’s 16th birthday party.