‘Devastated’: Chief relieves Huntsville officer charged with murder of his duties

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation held a press conference Thursday on the capital murder investigation involving HPD officer David McCoy.

Police Chief Mark McMurray said McCoy, who’d been an HPD officer for two and a half years, was initially placed on administrative leave following his arrest. But the chief said on Monday he was placed on leave, without excuse and without pay. His state law enforcement certification was also revoked, which ends his ability to work as a police officer.

McCoy is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend, Courtney Spraggins, at his apartment complex on January 7. He was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

McMurray said HPD officers who responded to the scene determined something “wasn’t right” almost immediately and they took action to direct their investigation at a fellow officer. McMurray stressed, “There was no cover-up.”

Special Agent in Charge Jason Peek with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation also discussed the state’s side of the investigation, saying the evidence pointed to McCoy, but he said no further details could be commented on at this time.

Chief McMurray said McCoy, a Marine veteran, went through the same recruiting process every officer does before becoming an HPD officer. He said the process is strict and is something the public can learn more about at the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council meetings.

When asked how other officers reacted when they learned it was one of their own, McMurray responded, “Devastated.”

McCoy remains in custody at the Madison County Jail without bond.