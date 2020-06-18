Destination Alabama: Princess Theater

DECATUR, Ala. – In the heart of Downtown Decatur, the Princess Theatre has welcomed famed musicians and eager theatergoers for a century.

“You see the marquee and when it’s lit people in restaurants and everywhere know that there is some buzz and excitement going on downtown,” said Melissa Ford Thornton.

The city now owns the historic building. But most people only get to see the lobby and theatre from the perspective of an audience member.

“This theatre survived when so many historic theatres did not, the community came together and said, ‘Nope, if you lose the building you lose the history and we can’t replicate that,'” Ford Thornton said.

The theatre is full of quirks that you may not have experienced during a visit.

Princess Theatre hosts theater, music and film events, and found a way to stay occupied as restrictions were put in place for entertainment venues during COVID-19. They only had 2 concerts cancelled, the rest were rescheduled to a later date.

The theatre hosted the virtual Singer Song Writer Series virtually. Each performer was given a $100 stipend and they enabled the opportunity for the artists to receive virtual tips too.

Right now, the theater is operating at half capacity, that’s a maximum of about 300 people.

For a full list of events head to The Princess Theatre website.

Watch the video above to learn more about the history of the Princess Theatre.

LATEST STORIES: