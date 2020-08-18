Destination Alabama: Graves Grocery

LACEYS SPRING, Ala. – What may seem like a small, old building on the side of Highway 36 in Lacey’s Spring, holds bundles of energy, good food, and laughs.

Graves Grocery is owned by Pam Turney, a preacher’s granddaughter, a mother of 5, and a woman of God.

Turney said she always knew that serving others was a part of her journey. She’s figured out the ingredients to help her customers feel full and cared for.

“I do use real butter and real mayonnaise, staples of the South,” she said.

Graves Grocery has been around for 7 years. Turney said every company that was in the building before her had ‘grocery’ in their title, hence the name ‘Graves Grocery’.

She learned from her Grandfather that serving God and the community was something she was made to do. She cooks for her customers like they’re her own family.

“I make it exactly like I would make it for my kids,” Turney said.

There are different specials on the menu at Graves Grocery everyday.

“Chicken and dressing and the meat loaf those are the ones I hear the most about, and I was very, very, very pleasantly surprised that people loved my chicken salad,” she said.

People visit Turney and the store for more than just the food.

“I’ll tell you what I hope they come for, that is just to be valued, just for someone to be with them and for them to know that they they’re wanted here,” she said. “That someone is very very glad to see them and that my life is made different by them.”

Faith plays a big role in Turney’s life.

“I am definitely a Jesus girl all the way,” she said.

Graves Grocery is open Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. They host live music on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Thursday evenings.

For the Graves Grocery event calendar, click here.

