ALABAMA (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs has teamed up with Emory Healthcare to provide a “new, revolutionary resource to post-9/11 veterans and service members in Alabama,” according to a release.

The ADVA and Emory Healthcare Veterans Program joined in Atlanta to sign a memorandum of understanding to “make available to Alabama Veterans this state-of-the-art program.”

“This is part of our growing number of external partners to provide service for Alabama veterans,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis. “We are looking forward to working with the Emory Veterans Program for the foreseeable future and promoting its excellent program to veterans.”

The EHVP treats conditions as:

post-traumatic stress disorder

traumatic brain injury

military sexual trauma

anxiety

depression

Treatment is free and confidential for eligible post-9/11 veterans service members anywhere in the United States, according to a release. Discharge status, deployment history or length of service do not matter.

Veterans can opt-in for a “two-week Intensive Outpatient Program” in person at Emory’s clinic or via telehealth.

“We’re experienced in working with veterans and service members, and many of us have also served,” said Dr. Rothbaum. “Our program, which is part of the Warrior Care Network, recognizes the stress of military service and the challenges of returning to civilian life.”

For more information about the program, click here.