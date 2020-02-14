Democrats running for Congress rip Trump for diverting Austal funds for border wall

Averhart, Collins, and Gardner call on Bradley Byrne and other Republicans to "stand up for South Alabama"

Democratic candidates for the Alabama’s First Congressional seat Friday ripped President Trump for diverting funds from Austal USA for his border wall. They called on Rep. Bradley Byrne and former Sen. Jeff Sessions to “stand up for South Alabama.”

All three candidates joined together to criticize the President and defend Mobile’s largest industrial employer.

“The decision to divert that funding from Austal to build the border wall is harmful to our community and will potentially put good jobs at risk,” said James Averhart, a retired Marine. “This is nothing more than a political stunt on the backs of the hard-working men and women of South Alabama.”

“Our representatives must stand strong against this disastrous decision,” said Kiani Gardner, a college professor. “We are grateful Senator Jones is speaking out against it and the devastating impacts it could have on our communities.”

“Our Republican representatives must stand with Senator Jones and tell President Trump to find a better way to protect our Southern border,” said Rick Collins, a local realtor.

Averhart, Gardner, and Collins are the Democratic candidates in the march 3 primary. Five Republicans are running for the seat currently held by Byrne.