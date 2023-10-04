DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Decatur’s Mayor Tab Bowling has addressed the September 29 officer-involved shooting that left a man dead.

Tuesday evening, Bowling posted a video to his Facebook page talking about the recent death of 39-year-old Steve Perkins.

Perkins was shot by police officers at his home in the early hours of September 29 after the Decatur Police Department said Perkins flashed a gun, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). He later died from his injuries at Huntsville Hospital.

In Bowling’s statement, he says, “At the invitation of some of our mutual friends, Sherry and I visited with the family over the weekend to personally share our condolences.”

Statements have also been made by the family, who is asking for transparency throughout the investigation, and the Decatur Chief of Police Todd Pinion, who said it would be “improper and irresponsible” for him to comment on evidence in the case.

The mayor echoed Pinion’s remarks, saying, “The investigation into this tragedy is being handled externally by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency – that’s ALEA – and I and the City of Decatur are deeply committed to the release of information as soon as it is released by the appropriate agencies in compliance with applicable laws.”

You can watch and read Tab Bowling’s full statement below:

My name is Tab Bowling, and I am mayor of the City of Decatur, and I am reaching out to you because I’m grieving with the rest of our community following the police-involved shooting of Stephen Clay Perkins. My heart is with Steve’s family and loved ones as they grieve the loss of his life. At the invitation of some of our mutual friends, Sherry and I visited with the family over the weekend to personally share our condolences. While the grief in the home is beyond belief, there was certainly hospitality and kindness, but the family understandably was laser-focused on one thing – and that’s answers to why Steve lost his life. And at this time, I do not have the answers. The investigation into this tragedy is being handled externally by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency – that’s ALEA – and I and the City of Decatur are deeply committed to the release of information as soon as it is released by the appropriate agencies in compliance with applicable laws. I will be attending Thursday night’s vigil, to join our community in honoring Steve’s life. I did not know Steve, but from all that I’ve read and heard about Steve, he was a special man that I would have liked to have known. I ask that you keep Steve’s family, and our community, in your prayers as this continues to unfold. Thank you. Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling

In the days since the shooting, the community has come together to protest on the steps of Decatur City Hall. Protesters say there will be a vigil held for Perkins on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in front of the Decatur Police Department at City Hall.