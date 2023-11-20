DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Mayor Tab Bowling of Decatur made a statement on Monday morning regarding the investigation into the Decatur police officer who fatally shot a man.

Wearing a protective mask due to a bout with Covid Mayor Bowling made his first public statement since Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion concluded his investigation that he believes that city policies were violated by the officers.

Perkins was killed by police in the early morning hours of Sept. 29th, following an incident surrounding a vehicle repossession. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) was notified, responded to the scene and began its investigation of the shooting.

The Decatur Police Department opened an internal investigation following the shooting, and the officer involved was placed on administrative leave. Pinion released a statement on Nov. 9, saying the department’s internal investigation was completed but indicated his recommendation is not the last word on possible discipline.

Pinion said on Friday that he ‘found reason to believe that policies were violated’ in Perkins’ death. His opinion is that discipline is warranted.

During public comments at the city council meeting dozens of people voiced their displeasure with what they called a continued lack of transparency from city officials while continuing their call for Mayor Bowling to step down immediately.

“For the taxpayers’ sake I think he should step down and let someone else take over the job,” Pastor Claudette Owens of the Shiloah Missionary Baptist Church in Decatur said.

City Council President Jacob Ladner called for an outside review to look into policy, leadership and the culture of the police department.

“There’re some changes that need to made and there’s some improvements that need to be made,” Ladner said. “I think that’s clear, and I’m committed to making that happen as one guy with one vote.”

Bowling says outside attorney Robert Lockwood of Huntsville will review the police department’s internal investigation and is expected to recommend disciplinary action.

Mayor Bowling said in his statement: