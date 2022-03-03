DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man was charged with several drug-related charges after he was pulled over near Delano Park on Tuesday.

During the stop, officers with the Decatur Police Department found a distributing amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle driven by 21-year-old Juan Lagunas.

Lagunas was stopped at 14th Street SE and 6th Avenue SE, according to Decatur Police.

Investigators with Decatur Police’s Vice Narcotics Unit were called to the stop Lagunas was stopped at 14th Street SE and 6th Avenue SE. After preliminary investigations, they charged Lagunas with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also driving without a driver’s license or insurance.

Lagunas was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he was booked in lieu of a $6,200 bond.