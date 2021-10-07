Decatur man convicted of producing child pornography

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A federal jury has convicted a Morgan County man for using internet applications to search images, videos, and live streams of violent sexual abuse of Filipina children as young as five years old.

According to court documents, Benjamin Walter, 41, of Decatur, AL, used two web service provider accounts to get women in the Philippines to sexually abuse their own children and relatives.

Walter’s requests to these women, which happened over the course of about three years, included directions to arrange for the gang rape of young children and to sexually assault several young children in other harmful ways.

According to court records, Walter sent money to the Philippines for these videos, images, and live transmissions via MoneyGram, Western Union, and other money transfers in $25 to $50 increments.

In addition to live webcam shows, Walter also sent and received emails where senders would attach images and videos of young children engaging in sex acts with adult men.

This investigation was part of a joint FBI and Homeland Security Investigations operation that targeted the buyers and sellers of these types of webcam shows in the Philippines.

Walter was convicted of four counts of producing and attempting to produce child pornography and one count each of receiving and distributing child pornography. A sentencing hearing is set for January 5, 2022.

Walter faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years of imprisonment and a maximum of 160 years of imprisonment.

FBI Birmingham Division and FBI Huntsville Resident Agency investigated the case.