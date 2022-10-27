HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville woman charged with capital murder in the drowning death of her 2-year-old daughter could face the death penalty, according to court records.

25-year-old Laccuina Lanashi Braithwaite is accused of intentionally drowning her toddler in a bathtub full of cold water and olive oil, according to Madison County investigators.

In a motion filed on October 26, the State says it fully intends to seek the death penalty against Braithwaite.

Laccuina Braithwaite (Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

On July 27, 2022, the Huntsville Police department was called to an apartment on Sugar Mill Circle for a welfare check.

When officers got there, they spoke with Braithwaite.

They went into the apartment and found the 2-year-old floating in the bathtub. She was unresponsive. Officers immediately started giving the child CPR in an effort to save her, and HEMSI emergency crews rushed her to Huntsville Hospital.

She was pronounced dead.

According to HPD, Braithwaite tried to run from officers but was caught by police on Huntsville City Schools property near Challenger School.

Braithwaite was booked into the Madison County Jail, where she remains without bond.