

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway after the Lafayette Police Department located a woman’s body around lunchtime Monday.

Chief George Rampey tells News 3 foul play is not suspected at this time, but investigators will know more after a forensic exam. The body was located off Crestview Drive.

Chief Rampey says police believe they know who the woman is, and the family has been notified. At this point, a name is not being released pending further investigation.

More information is expected to be released on Wednesday.