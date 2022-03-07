COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — There are more questions about a deadly crash that killed a man from Opp and new information about the impact of his death. He was the only person living with his elderly mother who’s been left without a caregiver.

47-year-old Christopher Stevens was driving his Honda Civic when he ran off Alabama Highway 189, flipped over, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police reports stated he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time, however, his long-distance girlfriend in Michigan has doubted that and other aspects of the accident. She believes there must be more to the story.

Stevens’ girlfriend Brandee Ritsema said once she heard of the accident she immediately started to investigate, checking an app they used to track each other since they both lived states apart. This is why she says some things just don’t add up.

“Tuesday at 4:53 p.m. when his phone went dead, he was located at the spot he was found yesterday,” Ritsema. “I am struggling because I feel like he was there longer and the accident didn’t happen when it was being reported as happening.”

During this time, Ritsema said even more tragedy occurred. Stevens’ mother, who is under his care, was found unresponsive on the floor after she had fallen in her home.

“I didn’t know where his mom was so when I found out he was hurt, his neighbor went to his house,” Ritsema said. “Knocked on the doors looked through the windows. Couldn’t see her. Nobody knew where mom was.”

Ritsemsa said he was supposed to take his mother to the hospital that day for a procedure. That’s another reason why she believes the accident happened earlier than reported. She said he cared for his mother too much to let something like this happen.

“According to the app, it happened in the middle of the afternoon,” Ritsema said. “It doesn’t make sense to me if it was off the road and tucked away from how it was discovered in the darkness. Instead of all day on Wednesday.

She encourages families in the Wiregrass to download any type of tracking app on their phone that way they always know the whereabouts of their loved ones because she just can’t imagine another family in her current situation.

“It wasn’t just an accident,” Ritsema said. “He was my boyfriend and he deserves to rest in peace knowing that things were done accurately and with transparency and not just assumed,” Ritsema said.

Ritsema encourages anyone with any information to share it with law enforcement because she said someone out there has to know what happened to the man she loved dearly.

This is an ongoing investigation and of course, you can trust WDHN will keep you updated with any new developments.