Deadline to register for Alabama Primary Runoff is March 16

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The deadline to register to vote in the March 31 Alabama Primary Runoff is March 16, 2020, by 4:30 p.m. in Mobile County.

Given the proximity of this date, persons interested in registering to vote are urged to personally go to the Mobile County Board of Registrars to register. The Board of Registrars’ office is located in the Mobile County Government Center Annex at 151 Government St. (near the corner of Government Street and Royal Street) in Mobile.

Requirements to register to vote are:

1. Person must be 18 years of age and a United States citizen;

2. Person must live at the address provided on the application to register

3. Person must not be barred from voting by reason of a felony conviction;

4. Person must not have been adjudged ‘mentally incompetent” in a court of law.

A person who will be 18 years old on or before March 31, 2020, may register in advance of his/her 18th birthday, provided they do so on or before March 16, 2020. All citizens should note that Alabama law requires voters to vote at the poll of the precinct in which they reside. Voters who want to update their voting information to reflect a change in name or address should contact the Board of Registrars. The telephone number for the Board of Registrars is 251-574-8586.

