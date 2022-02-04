THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — David’s Catfish House announced Thursday, Feb. 3 that their founder, David Bill Ross Jr. has passed away.

Ross was the founder of the popular Southern restaurant, David’s Catfish House, which operates in 11 locations along the Gulf Coast. Ross was known for his love and passion for David’s Catfish and referred to the restaurant as his legacy, according to a Facebook post from David’s Catfish.

“David’s will continue to honor dad’s legacy by serving the best fried catfish, cheese grits and coleslaw in the South,” according to the post.

David and Sadie Ross started the business in 1983 in Waynesboro, Miss. before moving to Monroeville, Ala., where the business is now headquartered, according to the company website.