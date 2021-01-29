Daughter of Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth suffered ‘mild concussion’ after head injury

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth asked for prayers after his daughter was taken to the hospital for a head injury she suffered at school.

Ainsworth confirmed the news of his daughter’s injury on Twitter Friday.

“I need all prayer warriors to pray for Addie,” Ainsworth wrote. “She on the way to Huntsville Women’s and Children’s. She hit her head hard at school and they think she has aconcussion (sic). Please pray that she will be ok.”

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., Ainsworth provided an update on his daughter’s condition, saying her CT scan came back clear. She had a mild concussion and will be seeing a dentist, he added.

Ainsworth has served as lieutenant governor of Alabama since 2018. He and his wife have three children.