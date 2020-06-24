Dates set for 87th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

The 87th Annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo (ADSFR) dates were set for July 17-19, 2020.

Every angler in the Open Competition who weighs in a legal fish from any of their 30 Categories will be entered into a drawing for a 25’ Contender Boat outfitted with a Yamaha 250 horse power motor, and Sport Trail trailer. The winner will be chosen at random on site following the close of the weigh station on Sunday July 19th 2020.

They’ve also listed a couple of changes to the tournament.

87th ADSFR Changes:

There will be NO Red Snapper Jackpot

Red Snapper Cash Prize Division

Red Snapper Cash Prize Division Lane Snapper will be replacing Red Snapper category in the open competition.

There will be NO Captain’s Meeting or Sign Outs for any of the Jackpots.

There will be NO Liar's Contest this year due to the novel Coronavirus.

There will be NO on site entertainment this year due to novel Coronavirus.

There will be NO fish box on site this year.

All Jackpots and Cash Prize divisions will be available to purchase Online.

There will be no Awards Ceremony for the 87th ADSFR due to the novel Coronavirus. Information for pickup of prizes will be posted in the official ADSFR book.

They ask that you contact their Rules Chairmen at 251-277-7079 if there are any questions regarding these changes and rules.

The full press release is below:

