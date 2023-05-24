TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was denied bond in regards to the death of a 23-year-old mother.

Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge Daniel Pruet said the bond issue will be visited at a later date.

Miles pleaded not guilty to taking part in the death of Jamea Harris, court documents stated. Miles, who is charged with capital murder, is accused of providing Michael Davis, 20, with the gun that was used to kill Harris on Jan. 15 in the 500 block of Grace Street in Tuscaloosa.

Officers arrived near the Walk of Champions on University Boulevard and found Harris shot to death in a car. The driver reported that their vehicle had been shot into and that he had also returned fire in self-defense.

Davis’ attorney entered a youthful offender application for him on May 18. He has also been charged with capital murder in connection to Harris’ death.