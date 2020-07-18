Daphne search and rescue searching for missing man at Smith Lake

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne search and rescue is currently searching for a missing man at Smith Lake. Three men fell from a construction barge that capsized Thursday afternoon.

Two of the three made it ashore and one is still missing. WKRG News 5 will update when more information becomes available.

