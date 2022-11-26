Daniel Moore, an artist based in Birmingham, has made a career out of capturing Alabama football history through paintings. (Courtesy Wil Raines)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Daniel A. Moore is the artist who captures moments in sports history. Since the 1970s, Moore has captured the hearts of both artists and fanatic sports fans.

Some of Moore’s art pieces might look like they are from photographs. But many are oil paintings using a technique called photorealism.

“My mom was an art education major. So she always kept me in watercolors, fingerpaints, and stuff like that.” Moore said. “My dad was encouraging the sports side, keeping me in football helmets, cleats, and that kind of thing.”

Moore formally trained and developed his artistic talent at the University of Alabama, and as a Bama grad, it’s no secret he pulls for the Tide, but when it comes to his art he said, “I give it my 100% artistic endeavor for each painting I do, regardless of the team.”

This past spring, the Daniel Moore art exhibit was opened inside the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame. That is where 41 original watercolors depict special moments in Iron Bowl History.

The series covered Moore called “the classic Iron Bowl when you had a 50/50 ticket split and Legion Field would rock back and forth.”

“It was something to see,” said Moore. He compiled these pieces into a large coffee table book called “Iron Bowl Gold.”

“The neat thing about that book is that I collaborated with Keith Jackson, the famous sportscaster, and The Birmingham News, where you get the perspective from the sports journalists,” Moore said.

Moore uses many reference pictures to create his perfect composition, then he creates a series of small drawings until he gets the right composition.

“When I create these sketches, I really feel like I’m about 90 percent there,” said Moore.

Sometimes, he’ll even hide some Easter eggs in his work, like significant numbers and faces. In the painting called “The Crimson Tradition,” he had an extra special idea.

“I did think that as coach Saban was lifting the crystal trophy, I wanted him to honor the four coaches that came before him as National Championship coaches,” Moore said. “So, I thought, I’ll do mini portraits of the coaches embedded into the facets of the crystal- but so subtly that nobody would really see them. It was the very last thing I painted and I’m glad I did.”

His works of art are staples in “man caves” throughout the country. Moore confirmed that he even had a few of his own paintings hanging on the walls of his home.

“I don’t have much of a man cave, but I have as many as my wife lets me hang,” Moore laughed.

Moore said that each year his website is flooded with orders for his mugs and calendars, which all make great holiday gifts for the sports fan on your list.

