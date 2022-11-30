MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather along the Gulf Coast caused damage in many south Alabama communities. WKRG News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storms.
A confirmed tornado touched down in Washington County around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning causing extensive damage. Other damage reports include a tree that had fallen on a home in Mobile County and powerlines falling in Clarke County. Here is a list of damage from Tuesday night and Wednesday morning:
Washington County
- Fruitdale High School AG metal building destroyed, a lot of metal in the parking lot
- Several limbs were down across Highway 17 in Tibbie, Ala.
- Home destroyed in Tibbie at Highway 17 and Hawthorn Road
- Highway 17 near County Road 20 was blocked due to trees in the roadway
- Several mobile homes with trees fallen on them
- Several houses “destroyed” with roofs blown off and trees fallen on them
- Heavy damage to roads alone Leo Road in Tibbie
- Houses with major damage along Boyd Willie Parnell Road
- Trees and powerlines down along Toomey Pond Road
Clarke County
- Trees and powerlines down along Club Wiley Road
- Lightning strike to a home in the Alma Community, caused structure fire
Mobile County
- Tree fallen on home near Murphy High School
Baldwin County
- A few trees are down in the White House Fork area.
We will continue to update this article as reports continue to come in.
