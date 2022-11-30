A level 2 severe weather threat has led to damage in many areas in the south Alabama area.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather along the Gulf Coast caused damage in many south Alabama communities. WKRG News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storms.

A confirmed tornado touched down in Washington County around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning causing extensive damage. Other damage reports include a tree that had fallen on a home in Mobile County and powerlines falling in Clarke County. Here is a list of damage from Tuesday night and Wednesday morning:

Washington County

Fruitdale High School AG metal building destroyed, a lot of metal in the parking lot

Several limbs were down across Highway 17 in Tibbie, Ala.

Home destroyed in Tibbie at Highway 17 and Hawthorn Road

Highway 17 near County Road 20 was blocked due to trees in the roadway

Several mobile homes with trees fallen on them

Several houses “destroyed” with roofs blown off and trees fallen on them

Heavy damage to roads alone Leo Road in Tibbie

Houses with major damage along Boyd Willie Parnell Road

Trees and powerlines down along Toomey Pond Road

Clarke County

Trees and powerlines down along Club Wiley Road

Lightning strike to a home in the Alma Community, caused structure fire

Mobile County

Tree fallen on home near Murphy High School

Baldwin County

A few trees are down in the White House Fork area.

We will continue to update this article as reports continue to come in.