MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Borden Dairy facilities supplying milk to Gulf Coast Alabama schools will close Sept. 30.
Borden facilities in Dothan, Ala. and Hattiesburg, Miss. supply milk to over 100 schools in Alabama, including several along the Gulf Coast. Six counties in Gulf Coast Alabama will be affected by the closing of these facilities.
The Alabama State Department of Education Child Nutrition Program is working with Alabama schools to find alternatives to the “temporary milk disruption issue,” according to Rick Pate, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries.
The ADAI is offering shelf stable milk, which is pasteurized at a higher temperature and doesn’t require refrigeration. Counties like Escambia, Conecuh and Monroe heavily rely on the Borden facilities. If solutions aren’t found soon, a milk shortage may be possible for some South Alabama schools.
Here’s a list of Gulf Coast Alabama schools and counties that will be affected by the closure:
|Schools/Counties using Borden or Borden dairy products
|Average weekly milk usage
|Enrollment
|MOBILE CO.
|MAEF Public Charter Schools
|2500
|451
|St. Mary Catholic School
|1400
|478
|Mobile County Commission Strickland Youth
|1200
|87
|Prichard Preparatory School
|300
|99
|Saraland City Schools
|10,525
|3,261
|City of Chickasaw Board of Education
|2,200
|1,057
|BALDWIN CO.
|Baldwin County Regional Juvenile Detention
|7,00
|300
|Gulf Shores City Schools
|8,650
|2,333
|CLARKE CO.
|Clarke County
|5,600
|2,310
|Thomasville City Schools
|7,300
|1,078
|ESCAMBIA CO.
|Escambia County Board of Education
|18,500
|4,168
|CONECUH CO.
|Conecuh County Board of Education
|8,500
|1,125
|MONROE CO.
|Monroe County Public Schools
|25,000
|3,122
