MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Borden Dairy facilities supplying milk to Gulf Coast Alabama schools will close Sept. 30.

Borden facilities in Dothan, Ala. and Hattiesburg, Miss. supply milk to over 100 schools in Alabama, including several along the Gulf Coast. Six counties in Gulf Coast Alabama will be affected by the closing of these facilities.

The Alabama State Department of Education Child Nutrition Program is working with Alabama schools to find alternatives to the “temporary milk disruption issue,” according to Rick Pate, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries.

The ADAI is offering shelf stable milk, which is pasteurized at a higher temperature and doesn’t require refrigeration. Counties like Escambia, Conecuh and Monroe heavily rely on the Borden facilities. If solutions aren’t found soon, a milk shortage may be possible for some South Alabama schools.

Here’s a list of Gulf Coast Alabama schools and counties that will be affected by the closure:

Schools/Counties using Borden or Borden dairy products Average weekly milk usage Enrollment MOBILE CO. MAEF Public Charter Schools 2500 451 St. Mary Catholic School 1400 478 Mobile County Commission Strickland Youth 1200 87 Prichard Preparatory School 300 99 Saraland City Schools 10,525 3,261 City of Chickasaw Board of Education 2,200 1,057 BALDWIN CO. Baldwin County Regional Juvenile Detention 7,00 300 Gulf Shores City Schools 8,650 2,333 CLARKE CO. Clarke County 5,600 2,310 Thomasville City Schools 7,300 1,078 ESCAMBIA CO. Escambia County Board of Education 18,500 4,168 CONECUH CO. Conecuh County Board of Education 8,500 1,125 MONROE CO. Monroe County Public Schools 25,000 3,122