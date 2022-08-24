MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Borden Dairy facilities supplying milk to Gulf Coast Alabama schools will close Sept. 30.

Borden facilities in Dothan, Ala. and Hattiesburg, Miss. supply milk to over 100 schools in Alabama, including several along the Gulf Coast. Six counties in Gulf Coast Alabama will be affected by the closing of these facilities.

The Alabama State Department of Education Child Nutrition Program is working with Alabama schools to find alternatives to the “temporary milk disruption issue,” according to Rick Pate, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries.

The ADAI is offering shelf stable milk, which is pasteurized at a higher temperature and doesn’t require refrigeration. Counties like Escambia, Conecuh and Monroe heavily rely on the Borden facilities. If solutions aren’t found soon, a milk shortage may be possible for some South Alabama schools.

Here’s a list of Gulf Coast Alabama schools and counties that will be affected by the closure:

Schools/Counties using Borden or Borden dairy productsAverage weekly milk usageEnrollment
MOBILE CO.
MAEF Public Charter Schools 2500 451
St. Mary Catholic School 1400 478
Mobile County Commission Strickland Youth 1200 87
Prichard Preparatory School 300 99
Saraland City Schools 10,525 3,261
City of Chickasaw Board of Education2,200 1,057
BALDWIN CO.
Baldwin County Regional Juvenile Detention 7,00300
Gulf Shores City Schools 8,6502,333
CLARKE CO.
Clarke County5,6002,310
Thomasville City Schools 7,3001,078
ESCAMBIA CO.
Escambia County Board of Education 18,500 4,168
CONECUH CO.
Conecuh County Board of Education 8,500 1,125
MONROE CO.
Monroe County Public Schools 25,000 3,122

