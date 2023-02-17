HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise woman, who was allegedly involved in an online relationship with a former assistant DA, has been sentenced to community corrections.

Covington County Circuit Judge Benjamin Bowden has sentenced Jamie Connelly to sentenced to approximately 18 months in the Coffee County Community Corrections at Starting Point Outreach for Women, a drug rehab program. She is charged with possession with intent to distribute.

Connolly has been in the program since December of 2022 and she is set to graduate in December of this year. After graduation Connolly can decide to stay with Staring Point Outreach for Women or go to another program for the remainder of her community corrections.

New charges could be brought against Connolly if she violates the program.

Connolly will remain out on bond until her documents are filed in court.

Connolly 52, plead guilty to a lesser charge in November of last year.

With the plea agreement, David Harrison, Connolly’s attorney, was hoping to receive four years of a twenty-year split sentence and credit for time served which will be 36 months. They are also hoping to get Connolly to serve her last year in community corrections.

Connolly was originally facing 21 counts.

In February 2022, Connolly wrote a letter to the court alleging that Former Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson friended her on Facebook in October 2021 and the two began having an “online relationship”. Johnson was the prosecutor in one of Connolly’s court cases in 2019. He was placed on leave in February 2022.

After being indicted on multiple ethic charges by a grand jury in October 2022, Johnson turned himself into the Houston County Jail. He bonded out nearly an hour later.

The District Attorney’s Office 20th Judicial Circuit later fired Johnson.