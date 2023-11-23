MOBLE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and that means your family is probably looking for the perfect tree!
If you are thinking of getting a real Christmas tree, there are a few things you should know.
Where to cut your own tree
Some people like to pick pre-cut trees from a tree lot for convenience. Others prefer to head to a tree farm and cut their own.
According to PickYourOwnTree.org, there are multiple places along the Gulf Coast to cut your own tree.
Here are some of them:
Baldwin County
- Fish River Trees Christmas Tree Farms and Evergreen Nursery
- Navonod Farms
- Parker Acres Christmas Tree Farm
Mobile County
- A Bloom Garden Center
- Blair’s Nursery & Gifts
- Ramsay Farm
- S & W Tree Farm
Tree cutting guidelines
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has listed general guidelines for cutting down Christmas trees.
- Select a tree with a trunk six inches or less in diameter, and prepare to cut the tree no more than six inches above ground level.
- Never cut a tall tree just for the top. (It’s dangerous.)
- Select a tree from overstocked areas and thickets. Watch restricted areas. Cut only one tree per tag.
- Attach your tree tag to a harvested tree before placing it in the vehicle.
- Bring a rope and tarp to move your tree from the harvest area to your vehicle.