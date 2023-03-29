CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Cullman woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) confirmed that 47-year-old Chessi R. Waddell was pronounced dead on the scene.

ALEA said Waddell’s 2003 Toyota Corolla was struck by a 2006 Mazda MPV on Alabama 157 near Cullman County 1246, about two miles east of Moulton, in Cullman County.

The driver of the Mazda was injured and taken to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, ALEA said.

According to officials, a 5-year-old passenger in Waddell’s car was also injured and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital for treatment.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the incident.