CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man dead.

According to CPD, officers received a call at around 2:40 a.m. regarding a shooting at the Cullman City parking deck. Upon arrival, officers found one man dead. There is currently no suspect in custody.

Details are limited at this time, stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.