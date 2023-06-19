CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A motorcycle crash Friday afternoon killed a 61-year-old Vinemont man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Robert A. Chander was fatally injured when the motorcycle was driving left the roadway and overturned. Chandler was not wearing a helmet when the crash happened, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. nine miles north of West Point on Cullman County 1101 near Cullman County 1078. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.