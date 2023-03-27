MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three boaters were rescued by the Carnival Valor cruise ship and the United States Coast Guard Sunday after their boat began to take on water, according to a release from the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard received an “emergency radio beacon” just before 7:30 a.m. for a boat, Snail Mail, taking on water. Coast Guard members contacted the owner of the Snail Mail who said they were shoreside, but a GPS device showed the boat was taking on water 386 miles off the Alabama coast.

The release said Coast Guard members used the Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue System to determine if any other boats were in the area. They then discovered the Carnival Valor was near and sent it to assist the boaters in the sinking boat. An aircrew out of the Aviation Training Center in Mobile was also sent to assist.

The cruise ship arrived on scene and launched one of their rescue boats. All three boaters were rescued and taken to the cruise ship for medical treatment. They are all in stable condition, according to the release.