Critics say Alabama prison problems go beyond buildings

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
jail cell_445666

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers are returning to Montgomery to vote on a $1.3 billion prison construction plan.

Prison construction is the centerpiece of the special session that begins Monday. Proponents say it will help address the state’s longstanding problems in corrections. But critics argue the problems go much deeper and won’t be remedied with brick, mortar and bars.

Some legislative leaders say the plan has widespread support and will likely pass next week. Some lawmakers and advocacy groups say the state should instead address sentencing reform, parole changes and staffing problems.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories