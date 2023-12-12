DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The family and attorneys of Stephen Perkins filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Decatur Tuesday, which names the four officers they say are involved.

The lawsuit was provided to News 19 by the Perkins’ attorneys who said it was filed this morning.

In a news conference, which can be viewed below, attorney Lee Merritt detailed the lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, the City of Decatur, the four officers involved, Pentagon Federal Credit Union, All Star, Recovery LLC and two men identified as agents or employees of the credit union or towing company are all named as defendants.

The lawsuit names those four officers as Bailey Marquette, Christopher Mukkadam, Joey Williams and Vance Summers. It alleges federal civil rights violations by these defendants.

News 19 has asked the Decatur Police Department to identify the four officers who were disciplined following the Perkins shooting, but we have not heard back.

It also claims the City of Decatur violated Perkins’ civil rights, arguing Decatur has a policy and practice of rewarding officers who “engaged in more invasive citizen interactions” with better pay, promotions and assignments.

“The effect of Defendant City of Decatur, Alabama’s policy, practice, or custom, was to encourage their police officers to escalate officers’ use of force during citizen interactions,” the lawsuit argues. “A further effect of this policy, procedure, or custom was to promote the use of excessive and unconstitutional force against citizens during arrests and other citizen interactions.”

The lawsuit goes on to argue that the tow truck driver, identified as Caleb Combs, should have known he “lacked legal authority” to repossess Perkins’s truck. It contends that after Perkins objected to Combs’ attempting to repossess the truck, Combs left.

It then argues that the four officers “entered into an agreement” with Combs and Richie Brady to return to Perkins’ home and repossess the truck.

The lawsuit says the tow truck returned and either Combs or Brady attempted to attach the tow truck to Perkins’ truck. Perkins again objected, it argues.

Attorneys claim in the lawsuit that Perkins was shot a few moments later.

The lawsuit also includes wrongful death claims against all the defendants and unfair debt collection claims against Pentagon, the towing company, Combs and Brady. It seeks compensatory and punitive damages, lawyer fees, and seeks a jury trial.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling fired the three officers involved and suspended another without pay on Dec. 7, following a week of discipline determination hearings.

The legal team did not name a specific amount that the family is seeking saying there isn’t a value that would bring justice.

“There is no numerical amount that will do justice for the family,” attorney Lee Merritt said. “We do intend to pursue an outcome that will be crippling to the City of Decatur.”

Merritt says they are seeking certain city policies to no longer be allowed.

“We plan to first establish in our lawsuit that these policies are either in place or de facto policies of the City,” Merritt said.

While the attorneys say the lawsuit has been filed, they say it will come second to any potential criminal proceedings that could occur.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the shooting.

To read more about all that’s happened since the deadly shooting of Stephen Perkins on Sept. 29, click here.