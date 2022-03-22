TALLADEGA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Talladega Police Department seeks public help to identify suspect(s) in an Alabama murder investigation.

On March 17, 2022, around 11:37 p.m., Talladega Police Officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots fired near Stephen J. White Boulevard in Talladega, Alabama.

After arriving at the scene, officers noticed a 2000 Lincoln Navigator located on the roadway close to the wood line.

Officers approached the vehicle and found the driver suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics later arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Investigators identified the victim as Oderius Tre’quan Jemison, 25, from Talladega, Alabama.

The police department requests anyone traveling Stephen J. White Boulevard between 11:43 p.m. and 11:48 p.m. that may have seen anything related to the murder to contact the Talladega Police Department Investigation Division at 256-362-4508.

If you have any information regarding the Murder of Oderius Tre’quan Jemison please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the CrimeStoppers’ P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!