CrimeStoppers expands to more police departments, offers reward in Gadsden homicide

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Central Alabama CrimeStoppers continues to expand services to other law enforcement agencies in an effort to help police with unsolved crimes.

Last week, the organization announced that the Gadsden Police Department joined CrimeStoppers.

CrimeStoppers works with more than 75 police agencies in 26 counties. The group uses its large network to solicit tips from neighbors.

“When you show a case that has connections all over the state of Alabama, then you start getting that community involvement that law enforcement is looking for,” said Tony Garrett, Executive Director.

Gadsden is the first police agency in Etowah County to join CrimeStoppers, Garrett said.

Over the past few months, CrimeStoppers entered agreements to work with departments in Talladega and Calhoun Counties.

Garrett said early results have been successful.

“They were looking for a fugitive in Lincoln, Alabama for about 6 months. We showed it on our CrimeStoppers segment, which you shared, and that subject was found. He was actually arrested because of tips from the community seeing that,” said Garrett.

CrimeStoppers announced a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of 19-year-old Dadrian Wright.

Wright was shot and killed in a Gadsden parking lot in June 2021. His family is devastated without any answers.

“He was a big dancer. He was funny and like I said, he was loving to all of us,” said Wright’s mother, Seidina Hancock.

Hancock is now caring for Wright’s baby boy, who hasn’t even turned one yet.

“His baby was the light of his life. He is what really changed his life,” said Hancock. “I just wish that he was here with us.”

Wright’s family hopes GPD’s partnership with CrimeStoppers will lead to more tips from the public.

“I know for a fact that people actually saw this happen and I just pray they put themselves in my shoes and think of his son and give us justice. Make someone pay for what they did to him,” said Hancock.

CrimeStoppers has a 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP. A P3-tips app also allows users to communicate with investigators anonymously via messaging.

“If you download our app, we are able to ask you follow up questions,” said Garrett.

For more information on Crime Stoppers, click here.

